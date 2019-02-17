Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred A. Ray. View Sign





He was a native of Elizabethtown, a member of St. James Catholic Church and a self-employed dairy farmer.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Rose Fowler Ray; a sister, Doris Ray Edlin; and his parents, Patrick Able Ray and Ethel Thomas Ray.



He is survived by three sons, Gene (Mona) Ray of Elizabethtown, Bernie (Helen) Ray of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and Randy (Sandra) Ray of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Rosie (Bob) Barnett of Louisville; a brother, Ralph L. Ray of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Heather (Derrick Ho) Ray, Bryan (Alaina) Ray, Jenny (Matthew) Wright, Kristen (Preston) Sexton, Brennan Ray, Lauren (Andrew) Dupont, and Jeffrey Barnett; and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Donations can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

