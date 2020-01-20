Fred Carroll Quiggins, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
He was an avid music lover and talented guitar player. He played lead guitar in several bands and in many places. He was a member of American Legion Post 113 and was in their house band for many years. He was the owner of A & N Truck Electric from 1972 to 2002 along with his trusted and dearest friend, Kenny Daugherty. He had many hobbies including boating, fishing and motorcycle riding. He was an animal lover and the person who never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Ina Dodson Quiggins; a sister, Susie Quiggins; and a brother, Kenneth Quiggins.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Jones Quiggins; two daughters, Jennifer Quiggins and Judy Von Cleef (Aiden), all of Sonora; a sister-in-law, Doris Dailey (Jim); four grandchildren, Jeremy Bland, Christopher Bland, Stephanie Fox and Dustin Painter; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Jessie Stewart and Ben Dailey officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020