Fred "Fritz" E. Reiter, 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Fritz was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia, the son of the late Frederick and Margaret T. Eder Reiter.
Fritz served with the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired after 33 years of service. He also enjoyed bowling, reading, the Ohio State Buckeye's and loved going to church.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna of Venice; four sons, Michael of Muldraugh, Timothy E. (Deanna M.) of Radcliff, Steven (Pam) of Concord, North Carolina, and Johnathan of Venice; and nine grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue in Venice. Burial follows at 1:30 p.m. in the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Florida.
Visitation for Fritz is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Farley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019