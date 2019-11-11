Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred E. "Fritz" Reiter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred "Fritz" E. Reiter, 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.



Fritz was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia, the son of the late Frederick and Margaret T. Eder Reiter.



Fritz served with the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired after 33 years of service. He also enjoyed bowling, reading, the Ohio State Buckeye's and loved going to church.



Fritz is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna of Venice; four sons, Michael of Muldraugh, Timothy E. (Deanna M.) of Radcliff, Steven (Pam) of Concord, North Carolina, and Johnathan of Venice; and nine grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue in Venice. Burial follows at 1:30 p.m. in the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Florida.



Visitation for Fritz is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Farley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Fred "Fritz" E. Reiter, 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.Fritz was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Franzfeld, Yugoslavia, the son of the late Frederick and Margaret T. Eder Reiter.Fritz served with the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired after 33 years of service. He also enjoyed bowling, reading, the Ohio State Buckeye's and loved going to church.Fritz is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna of Venice; four sons, Michael of Muldraugh, Timothy E. (Deanna M.) of Radcliff, Steven (Pam) of Concord, North Carolina, and Johnathan of Venice; and nine grandchildren.The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue in Venice. Burial follows at 1:30 p.m. in the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota, Florida.Visitation for Fritz is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Farley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close