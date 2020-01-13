Fred Ellsworth Young, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Carrie, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a former post commander of VFW Post No. 4235, the American Legion and AmVets Post No. 66 in Bradford, Ohio, and Covington, Ohio. He retired from Westing House and Production Paint and he loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Young; and his four siblings, Helen, Ruth, Jack and Bill.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Helen Riblet Young; two sons, Daniel R. (Twyla) Young of Elizabethtown and Randy J. Young of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister, Shirley Earick of Niceville, Florida; four grandchildren, Chuck Young, Randy Young, Jennifer Boudrau and Leslie Beecham; 12 great-grandchildren, Corey, Whitney, Dustin, Julian, Charlene, Raven, Iesha, Danny, Ally, Sammy, Gabe and Jacklyn; and a great-great-grandchild, Josephine.
Memorial and graveside services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020