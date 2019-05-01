Freda F. Large

Freda F. Large, 81, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

She was born in Upton to Golman and Odema Gibson Carby. She was a homemaker and a member of Millerstown Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mankaee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial follows in Millerstown Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 2, 2019
