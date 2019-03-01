Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Mae Sheroan. View Sign

Freda Mae Sheroan, 92, of Vine Grove, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.



She was a member of North Hardin Christian Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sheroan; two sons, Michael Sheroan and Stephen Sheroan; two grandsons, Craig Eiler and Shanon Sheroan; two granddaughters, Melissa Ann Joiner and Lisa Baker; her parents, Harvey and Ada Bratcher; a brother, Vivian Oneal Bratcher; and a sister, Hazel Copeland.



Survivors include three sons, Bobby (Patty) Sheroan of Elizabethtown, Donald (Pam) Sheroan of Rineyville and Gordon (Karen) Sheroan of Vine Grove; three daughters, Branda (Billy Joe) Medley and Sandy Hendricks, all of Vine Grove, and Judy (Don) Yates of Radcliff; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Freda Mae Sheroan, 92, of Vine Grove, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.She was a member of North Hardin Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sheroan; two sons, Michael Sheroan and Stephen Sheroan; two grandsons, Craig Eiler and Shanon Sheroan; two granddaughters, Melissa Ann Joiner and Lisa Baker; her parents, Harvey and Ada Bratcher; a brother, Vivian Oneal Bratcher; and a sister, Hazel Copeland.Survivors include three sons, Bobby (Patty) Sheroan of Elizabethtown, Donald (Pam) Sheroan of Rineyville and Gordon (Karen) Sheroan of Vine Grove; three daughters, Branda (Billy Joe) Medley and Sandy Hendricks, all of Vine Grove, and Judy (Don) Yates of Radcliff; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral Home Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home

205 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-5122 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close