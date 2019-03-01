Freda Mae Sheroan

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Mae Sheroan.

Freda Mae Sheroan, 92, of Vine Grove, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.

She was a member of North Hardin Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sheroan; two sons, Michael Sheroan and Stephen Sheroan; two grandsons, Craig Eiler and Shanon Sheroan; two granddaughters, Melissa Ann Joiner and Lisa Baker; her parents, Harvey and Ada Bratcher; a brother, Vivian Oneal Bratcher; and a sister, Hazel Copeland.

Survivors include three sons, Bobby (Patty) Sheroan of Elizabethtown, Donald (Pam) Sheroan of Rineyville and Gordon (Karen) Sheroan of Vine Grove; three daughters, Branda (Billy Joe) Medley and Sandy Hendricks, all of Vine Grove, and Judy (Don) Yates of Radcliff; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.