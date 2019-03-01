Freda Mae Sheroan, 92, of Vine Grove, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Mae Sheroan.
She was a member of North Hardin Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Sheroan; two sons, Michael Sheroan and Stephen Sheroan; two grandsons, Craig Eiler and Shanon Sheroan; two granddaughters, Melissa Ann Joiner and Lisa Baker; her parents, Harvey and Ada Bratcher; a brother, Vivian Oneal Bratcher; and a sister, Hazel Copeland.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby (Patty) Sheroan of Elizabethtown, Donald (Pam) Sheroan of Rineyville and Gordon (Karen) Sheroan of Vine Grove; three daughters, Branda (Billy Joe) Medley and Sandy Hendricks, all of Vine Grove, and Judy (Don) Yates of Radcliff; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Hockman officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019