Frederick D. "Fred" Haught

Frederick D. "Fred" Haught, 85, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include three children, Kenneth Haught, Vaneda Gorter and Rachel Hopkins; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 25, at St. John the Apostle in Brandenburg. Burial follows in St. George Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John the Apostle Church, 515 Broadway, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019
