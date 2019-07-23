Frederick D. "Fred" Haught, 85, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include three children, Kenneth Haught, Vaneda Gorter and Rachel Hopkins; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 25, at St. John the Apostle in Brandenburg. Burial follows in St. George Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John the Apostle Church, 515 Broadway, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019