Fredie Lee Mayfield, 73, of Radcliff, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Fredie helped many people with his skill as a jeweler, a carpenter or with an occasional hair cut. Fredie was the owner of Jacobs-Lane Jewelers in Radcliff for 32 years, helping people make joyful memories through rings, watches and custom jewelry. He also was a charter member of Bible Baptist Church in Radcliff and helped build both churches with his own two hands. During his life, he served many roles there, deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir leader. The time he spent with his church family, whether it was Bible Baptist or LaRue Baptist in Hodgenville, was the best of his life. Recently, Fredie was given the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Aaron Lucas Mayfield; and two sisters, Joyce and Faye.



Fredie is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Alice Davis Mayfield; a son, Todd Mayfield (Amanda); two daughters, Allison Mayfield (Charles) and Rebecca Mayfield Wedel (R.B.); his brother, Gerald Mayfield (Dot); four half siblings, Sheryl Hattula (John), Betty Barr (Charles), Sue Lawler and Albert Mayfield (Brenda); and his very special brother-in-law, "Butch" Goodman. Lastly, the pride of his heart, his six grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan Mayfield (Bridget), Madison, Megan and Gavin Wedel and Jackson Duggins.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 25, at Bible Baptist Church in Radcliff with Brother Noah Broughton officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 11 Saturday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family, to be used, given or donated as they desire.



