Gail Irene Wiggins, 67, of Vine Grove, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Wiggins was a very giving and generous person throughout the Vine Grove community, as well as many other organizations. She was a dedicated military wife who cherished her family. Some of her hobbies included dancing, vacations, cruising and being adventurous, but her greatest accomplishment was her family.



Mrs. Wiggins was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annette Deming; and a brother, Jimmy Deming.



She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Harold Wiggins of Vine Grove; three children, Brad Wiggins and his husband, Matthew of Vine Grove, Angela Wiggins-Merrick of Louisville and Rebecca Smith and her husband Clifford of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Lilian Dewey, Grayson Wiggins-Merrick and Landon McCubbins; four sisters, Billie-Jean Bailey of Dowagic, Michigan, Bonnie Fritz of Dowagic, Michigan, Sherri Lyons of Lewisville, Texas and Carol Hemenway of Decatur, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish her memory are her beloved fur babies, Gizmo and MiShoo.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, June 20, at Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive, Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.



