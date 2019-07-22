Galen Gene Noe Jr., 64, of Cecilia, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Elizabethtown to Galen and Charlene Jackson Noe. He was a deputy jailer at Hardin County Detention Center. He was well loved by his fellow employees and the inmates.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Galen Gene Noe Sr. and Charlene Jackson Noe; and a son, Jeremey Noe.



Survivors include his loving wife, Sondra Noe of Cecilia; a son, Jason (Stephanie) Noe of Hobart, Indiana; a daughter, Jennifer Noe of Cecilia; a stepdaughter, Shannon (Doug) Matthews of Lake Jericho; two brothers, Bret (Kitten) Noe of Harned and Daniel Noe of Cecilia; seven grandchildren, Katelyn, Tavon, Piper, Tristan, Aiden, Veyda and Mathias; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Scott Akin and Gregg Jackson officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

