Galen Ray “Mater” Eads
Galen Ray "Mater" Eads, 56, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He accepted Christ as his Savior at Ovesen Heights Baptist Church, where he was a member; was lead pressman at American Fuji Seal and loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and being outdoors.

Mater was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Catherine Eads; and his grandparents, Lee and Lorena Eads and Paul and Anna Priddy.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Enlow Eads; his father, Charlie Eads of Vine Grove; a sister, Shelia Breeding of Elizabethtown; a niece, Lori Eads; a nephew, Jake Breeding; a great-niece, Kamdyn Eads; two stepsons, Matthew (Lauren) Hawks of Munfordville and Nathan (Kelci) Hawks of Glasgow; and four stepgrandchildren, Jayce, Bexleigh, Laken and Lennon Hawks.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with burial to follow in the Enlow Family Cemetery in Hart County.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Monday and after 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at dixon-rogers.com

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
