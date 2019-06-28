Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland Andrew Thomas Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Garland Andrew Thomas Jr., 85, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.



He was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a farmer and the owner of North Dixie Auto Sales, where he worked for 10 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Evelyn Thomas; his parents, Garland Thomas Sr. and Mary Lucille Nall Thomas; three brothers, Harold Thomas, Francis Gene Thomas and Charles Thomas; and three grandchildren.



Survivors include six sons, Gary (Marletta) Thomas, Donnie Thomas, Dennis (Kim) Thomas and Bruce (Cheryl) Thomas, all of Elizabethtown, Ricky (Tonya) Thomas of Glendale, and Doug (Stephanie) Thomas of White Mills; two daughters, Linda (Rick) Cook of Caneyville and Lisa (Bob) Campbell of Elizabethtown; his first wife and the mother of his children, Ethel Thomas of Elizabethtown; a brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Thomas of Bardstown; three sisters, Carolyn Gray and Wanda (Lee) Plank, all of Louisville, and Joyce Thomas of Elizabethtown; four stepchildren, Stevie Richardson, Troy Scrogham, Brenda Sharp and Lisa Peyton; 24 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Martin Linebach officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

