Garnie "Dale" Miller, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of Hardin County and a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church.



Survivors include his mother, Nora Miller of Elizabethtown; and his six first cousins, Robert Barry and Stewart Barry, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Charles Klinglesmith of North Carolina, Bob Boone and Ken Boone, both of Elizabethtown, and Frank Boone of Indianapolis.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Danny Haynes officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



