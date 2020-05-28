Garnie ‘Dale’ Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garnie "Dale" Miller, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Hardin County and a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church.

Survivors include his mother, Nora Miller of Elizabethtown; and his six first cousins, Robert Barry and Stewart Barry, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Charles Klinglesmith of North Carolina, Bob Boone and Ken Boone, both of Elizabethtown, and Frank Boone of Indianapolis.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Danny Haynes officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved