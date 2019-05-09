Garry L. Dalton Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry L. Dalton Sr..
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

Garry L. Dalton Sr., 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Somerset and retired from the Army.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Criddle Dalton; and his parents, Daniel Dalton and Cloria Bell Dalton.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Margaret Dalton; two sons, Garry (Angie) Dalton Jr. of Lexington and Joseph (Doreen) Dalton of Clarksville, Indiana; a daughter, Belinda (Adam) Maraman of Sheperdsville; two brothers, Danny Dalton and Doug Dalton, both of Ohio; two sisters, Brenda Mosley and Rhonda Strathmann, both of Ohio; and 10 grandchildren.

Burial will be in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.