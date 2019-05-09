Garry L. Dalton Sr., 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Somerset and retired from the Army.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Criddle Dalton; and his parents, Daniel Dalton and Cloria Bell Dalton.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Margaret Dalton; two sons, Garry (Angie) Dalton Jr. of Lexington and Joseph (Doreen) Dalton of Clarksville, Indiana; a daughter, Belinda (Adam) Maraman of Sheperdsville; two brothers, Danny Dalton and Doug Dalton, both of Ohio; two sisters, Brenda Mosley and Rhonda Strathmann, both of Ohio; and 10 grandchildren.
Burial will be in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 10, 2019