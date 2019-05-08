Gary A. Settles Sr., 56, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Settles was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, and the son of the late Richard and Barbara J. Sawyers Phillips.
Mr. Settles was Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and with the Moore Sisters. He served as minister of music at Meadowlawn Baptist Church, as well as several churches throughout Louisville and the surrounding vicinity. Other affiliations included Michael Young & In God's Presence, Messengers for Christ and the Bluegrass Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America.
Survivors include his wife, Lacinder C. Settles of Elizabethtown; four children, JoyAnn Settles of Elizabethtown, Ka'Sandra Settles of Bowling Green, Gary A. Settles Jr. of Bowling Green and Andreal Settles of Memphis; a brother, Charles "Ricky" Williams of Elizabethtown; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cornelia A. and Ward E. Miller of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Alisa C. Miller of Louisville; an aunt, Elder Nettie Lester of Indianapolis; three grandsons, Anthony Settles of Memphis and Gonas Settles and Gesiah Settles, both of Bowling Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roderick Jones officiating.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 9, 2019