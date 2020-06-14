Retired CW3 Gary Allan Houk, 76, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Houk was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.



He was preceded in death by three children, Brenda Taylor, Patricia Taylor and Kandy Jo Houk; his first wife, Donna Jean Houk; his parents, Milton and Beatrice Houk; and two brothers, Skip Houk and Tom Houk.



Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Frances Houk of Vine Grove; seven children, Valecia Harper and her husband, Don, of Rineyville, Carolyn Taylor of Elizabethtown, Rick Taylor of Vine Grove, Tammy Dages and her husband, Chuck, of Elizabethtown, Kristy Dohn and her husband, Eddie, of Rineyville, Pam Ogden of Vine Grove, Scott Houk and his wife, Leatha, of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Elaine Ellifson of Wisconsin; two brothers, Jerry Houk of Idaho and Pat Houk of Minnesota; 18 grandchildren, Brian, Angela, Todd, Amy, Christy, Melissa and Jacob Harper, Shane and Marnie Dudek, Amber Hess, Alan Wood, Brandon Pike, Kaitlyn Dages, Chase Dohn, Sy and Tyler Ogden, Matthew, Kyle and Elizabeth Houk; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



A funeral with military honors for Mr. Houk will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private graveside service will be held in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at a later date.



Visitation is from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations can be made to Rachel's Splash Pad, 118 Piedmont Drive, Vine Grove, KY 40175.

