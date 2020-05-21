Gary Atwood, 51, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with his family by his side.
Gary was born June 1, 1968, in Munich, Germany, to the late Ray and Lieselotte "Lottie" Harthaus Atwood.
Gary was an author pseudo Keith Starblue and also The Gemini Rising Rockin' Machine. Gary spent the last few years composing music and writing books.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Atwood.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Christina Marie Mayberry Atwood of Radcliff; a sister, Shirley (David) Hillard of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral for Gary Atwood is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Rocky Hardesty officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation for Gary Atwood is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020