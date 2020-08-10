Gary Dean Ball, 62, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Born Oct. 3, 1957, in Bedford, he was the son of W. Dean and Maryetta Ball.
Gary married Linda Jenkins on Oct. 4, 1997, and she survives.
Gary was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and a lifelong farmer.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; two brothers, Noble Ball and Vernon (Cindy) Ball; a sister, Mary (Mark) Gilmore; special sister-in-law and caregiver, Betty Jones; several nieces and nephews; numerous unofficial adopted sons and daughters; his four-legged buddy, Gib; and special friends, Alan Abel, Jim Miles, Brent Raines and Manfredo Quiros.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an uncle, Floyd Ball; and aunt, Mildred Ball.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes with Pastor Walter Hunter officiating. Burial follows in Huron Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fergusonlee.com.