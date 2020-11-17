Gary Gene McColpin Sr., 60, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Gary was born April 3, 1960, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Roy and Antonia McColpin. He went to Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and pursued a degree in general maintenance. He spent his career working at Fort Knox, First Christian Church and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College with general maintenance. He married Deborah Kay Fackler on Aug. 18, 1981, at St. Martin of Tours.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roy and Antonia; and three brothers, Jim, Tom and Dean.
Survivors include his three children, Antonia (Chris) Brummet, Michelle (Paul) Lafollette and Gary (Emily) McColpin; and his three grandchildren, Owen, Benjamin and Connor. He also is survived the mother of his children, Deborah McColpin; and his two brothers , Larry and Roger.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Gary will be cremated following the service and interment will be in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations of remembrance can be sent to PAWS Animal Shelter, facebook.com/PAWSShelterFoundation.