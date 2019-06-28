Gary Lane Booker, 67, of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.



Gary was a Baptist by faith, he was a loving son and brother.



He was born Sept. 23, 1951, in LaRue County, to the late Mitchell C. and Edna G. Heath Booker.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Edna Heath Booker; and a brother, Terry Booker.



Survivors include two brothers, Ruel and Greg Booker, both of Hodgenville; a sister, Linda Sue Booker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



There will be a graveside service for Gary Lane Booker at 9 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Mount Tabor Church Cemetery with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.