Gary Lee Goodin, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County and was a crew foreman for Asplundh Tree Service. He was a longtime member and treasurer of the North Central Kentucky Coon Hunters Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mattie Bryant Goodin; a brother, Robert Carroll Goodin; and a sister-in-law, Debi Goodin.
He is survived by his wife, Florence "Robie" Robinson Goodin; a son, Brandon (Ashley) Goodin; a daughter, Kelly (Jeremy) Starks; two brothers, Donald Ray Goodin and Danny (Priscilla) Goodin; two sisters, Joan Priddy and Diane (Glenn) Bays; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Brown Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2019