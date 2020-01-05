Gary Lee Niles

Gary Lee Niles, 67, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

A native of Wapakoneta, Ohio, he was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and furthered his education at the United Electronic Institute in Louisville, Kentucky, from which he graduated in 1973. He worked for civil servics as an electrician. He also enjoyed racing clubs and loved Corvettes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Martha M. Peters Niles.

Survivors include two brothers, Robert and Bruce Niles; two nieces and three nephews.

A memorial visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020
