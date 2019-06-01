Gary Paul Strickland, 72, of Rineyville, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County and an airborne ranger with the U.S. Army, where he did two tours in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul D. Strickland.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Sharon Miller Strickland of Rineyville; two sons, Mike (Karen) Strickland of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Ryan Strickland of Elizabethtown; his mother, Lillian White Strickland of Elizabethtown; a brother, Randy (Renee) Strickland of Amherst, Ohio; a sister, Jo Rena House of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Amber Strickland and Jeffrey Strickland; and four great-grandchildren, Michael Summers, Jordanne Summers, Wyatt Flynn and Bella Flynn.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the s.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 2, 2019