Gary S. "Booter" Besser, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Louisville to Irvin and Vergie Besser. He was retired from K&T Switching.
He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin Besser; his mother, Vergie Besser; a brother, David Besser; a sister, Cindy Guerrero; and a brother-in-law, Ronald "Tiny" Emerson.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Madison Besser; a sister-in-law, Doris Madison Emerson; a niece, Jordan Guerrero; two nephews, Michael (Nikki) Emerson and Mason Guerrero; and a great-nephew, Jonathan Emerson.
Cremation was chosen with a private service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hardin County Animal Shelter.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019