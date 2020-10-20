Gary Wayne Cox, 72, of Cecilia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County, a member of White Mills Christian Church and retired after 54 years from Swope Chrysler Dealership as the parts manager. He was a big University of Kentucky basketball fan and loved boating and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman P. Cox and Edith Marie Grimes Cox; and his daughter, MaDonna Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Brackett Cox; son, Mark D. Cox (Holly) of White Mills; sister, Faye Deweese (Shannon) of Cecilia; two grandchildren, Emily and Alex Cox; niece, Shana Brooks; and nephew, Charlie Deweese.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Cecilia Baptist Church with Brother Tim Dennis and Brother Donnie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues after 10 a.m. Friday all at the church.
Because of COVID-19 regulations, the family requests everyone attending to please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hosparus.