1/1
Gary Wayne Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Wayne Cox, 72, of Cecilia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Hardin County, a member of White Mills Christian Church and retired after 54 years from Swope Chrysler Dealership as the parts manager. He was a big University of Kentucky basketball fan and loved boating and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman P. Cox and Edith Marie Grimes Cox; and his daughter, MaDonna Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Brackett Cox; son, Mark D. Cox (Holly) of White Mills; sister, Faye Deweese (Shannon) of Cecilia; two grandchildren, Emily and Alex Cox; niece, Shana Brooks; and nephew, Charlie Deweese.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Cecilia Baptist Church with Brother Tim Dennis and Brother Donnie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Eliza­beth­town Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues after 10 a.m. Friday all at the church.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, the family requests everyone attending to please wear a mask.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hosparus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Cecilia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral
02:00 PM
Cecilia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved