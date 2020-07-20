1/
Gary Wayne Hazelwood
Gary Wayne Hazelwood, 58, of Rineyville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home.

Survivors include his wife, Andora Marie Hazelwood; four sons, Jeffrey Dale Hazelwood, Zachary Woolfolk, Morgan Woolfolk and Robert Warren; and a grandchild.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Chris McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in Big Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 20 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
