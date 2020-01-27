Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Hornback. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Sonora to Samuel and Dorothy Ann Riggs Hornback. Gary was an Air Force veteran, where had obtained the rank of sergeant and was a small engine mechanic.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wanda Hornback Routt; and a brother, David Hornback.



Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie Lynn Brown Hornback of Hodgenville; two sons, Gary Nathaniel Hornback of Louisville and Christian Daniel Noah Hornback of Hodgenville; four daughters, Molly Virginia Hornback of Edmonson County, Victoria Evelyne (Michael Bratcher) Fox of Elizabethtown and Michelle Anna Lee Hornback and Juanita Christa Faith Hornback, both of Hodgenville; a stepdaughter, Melissa Temple of Hodgenville; three stepsons, William Steven (Juanlette) Brown of Pappadeaux, Florida, and James Patrick Brown and Jeffery William LaPlang, both of New York; two sisters, Shirley Wease of Upton and Becky Booker of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Donnie (Pat) Hornback of Sonora, Kevin (Melissa) Hornback of Upton and Doug (Joyce) Hornback; eight grandchildren and 20 stepgrandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Center Point Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with the Rev. Robert Jewell officiating. Cremation follows.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.

