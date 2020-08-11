Gary Wayne Nimmo, 64, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



He was an Army veteran and retired machinist for Naval Ordinance.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Joe Nimmo; and his stepfather, Lester Esposito.



Survivors include two daughters, Star (Dewey) Wagers of Hodgenville and Dee (Danny) Hernandez of Louisville; his mother, Betty Hornback Esposito of Hodgenville; a brother, Bobby Nimmo of Florida; and three grandchildren, Dustin Edlin, Destiny Wagers and Ciara Hunt.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



