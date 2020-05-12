Gary Wayne Sloan, 70, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
He was born May 30, 1949, in LaRue County to the late Columbus Franklin and Ora Marie Montgomery Sloan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Ford with 30 years of service, He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Sloan and Columbus Sloan Jr.; a sister, Margie Williams; and several others.
He is survived by two daughters, Chzenise Sloan of Louisville and Jacinta Sloan of Radcliff; six grandchildren, Devin, Aaniya, Kamiya, Jaimier, Fezell and Jaicen; two great-grandchildren, Ka'Mari and Devin Jr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The private funeral is Thursday, May 14, with Brother William Curle officiating. Drive-by viewing is from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday underneath the carport at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with private burial in Hubbard Cemetery.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2020