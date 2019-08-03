Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Watkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Glasgow to Clide Wendell and Helen Kerr Watkins. He was an United States Army veteran who served during Vietnam. Gary was an over-the-road truck driver. He loved his family and was an avid fisherman.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Lee Watkins; and a sister, Mary Kathryn Watkins.



He is survived by his loving wife, Frieda Watkins of Bonnieville; two sons, Gary Wayne Watkins Jr. and Jamie Lee Watkins, both of Bonnieville; a daughter, Billi Jo Watkins of Bonnieville; a granddaughter, Alicia Kay Reynolds of Cub Run; and two great-grandsons, Hunter Lane Reynolds and Leyton Ray Brackett.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 5, at Man­a­­kee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Brad Vincent officiating. Burial follows in Leesville Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. EDT Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Monday at the funeral home.



