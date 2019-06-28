Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Siegel. View Sign Service Information Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc 476 S Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky , OH 43351 (419)-294-1985 Send Flowers Obituary

Gayle Siegel, 75, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, surrounded by her family.



Gayle was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Louisville, to John and Hester Howell Thompson, both of whom are deceased. She married Robert Siegel on Nov. 9, 1963, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and he survives.



Gayle was a homemaker and had worked for Marty's IGA and also did babysitting for many years.



She was a longtime member of Transfiguration of the Lord and a former member of the CLC. She was a former greeter for the church and also volunteered for St. Peter's School.



For hobbies, Gayle enjoyed going to casinos, playing Bunco with her group of ladies and getting on Facebook to keep in contact with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Robert II, Todd A. and Thomas; four brothers, Paul, John, Dean and Richard Thompson; and three sisters, Rita Roelle, Sue Buckles and Mabel Smith.



Survivors include two children, Mike (Linda) Siegel of Upper Sandusky and Tina (Jim) Mathias of Findlay, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Cody (Karyssa), Caleb, Zachary (Haley), Cory, Amanda, Kein (Paije), Logan and Rachel; along with six great-grandchildren, Jovie, Chase, Zaley, Jackson, Lane and Lydia. Gayle also is survived by two brothers, Bruce (Linda) Thompson and David Thompson, both of Elizabethtown.



A funeral Mass for Gayle Siegel is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Transfiguration of the Lord Church in Upper Sandusky. Burial follows in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, where a scripture service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday.



Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Catholic School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351



