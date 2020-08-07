Gene Autrey Shirley, 79, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 26, 1941, in Tompkinsville, to the late Lester Shirley and the late Ruth Strode Shirley.
Mr. Shirley was the founder of Gene Shirley and Son Construction Inc. and later served an integral role in the foundation of CRS Construction Inc. as executive vice president, where he continued to work closely with and advise his son. He loved to garden, work on equipment and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mable White Shirley.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher Shirley (Rexanna) of Glasgow; two daughters, Karen Sue Wyatt (Sammy) of Bowling Green and Gail Gregory of Franklin; four sisters, Genell Shirley, Margie Wilson and Carolyn Arnett (Sonny), all of Tompkinsville, and Sylvia Dotson of Bunker Hill, Indiana; two brothers, Jackie Shirley (Wanda) and Danny Shirley (Stella), all of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Sunday, Aug. 9, at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in Neal Cemetery at Flippin.
Visitation continues Sunday until time of service at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Shirley in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.
A.F. Crow & Son is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at crowfuneralhome.com.