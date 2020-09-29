1/1
Gene Porter Stewart
Gene Porter Stewart, 92, of Glendale, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Richwood Nursing and Rehab in LaGrange.

He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a member of White Mills Christian Church. He was a farmer and retired as a tank inspector from Fort Knox Civil Service.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel W. Stewart and Gail Stewart; three sisters, Pasqual Searcy, Julia Lloyd and Henrietta Glasscock; and his parents, Samuel Wortham Stewart and Olive Clyde Young Stewart.

Survivors include his son, David (Kim) Lee of Glendale; two grandchildren, Christopher N. (Millicent) Lee and Seth A. (Tresia) Lee; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Hodges, Lucas S. Lee and Karson Lee; and a special friend, Martha Terry.

A graveside service is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at White Mills Cemetery with Brother Tim Dennis officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to White Mills Christian Church Building Fund.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
