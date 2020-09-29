Gene Porter Stewart, 92, of Glendale, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Richwood Nursing and Rehab in LaGrange.



He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and was a member of White Mills Christian Church. He was a farmer and retired as a tank inspector from Fort Knox Civil Service.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel W. Stewart and Gail Stewart; three sisters, Pasqual Searcy, Julia Lloyd and Henrietta Glasscock; and his parents, Samuel Wortham Stewart and Olive Clyde Young Stewart.



Survivors include his son, David (Kim) Lee of Glendale; two grandchildren, Christopher N. (Millicent) Lee and Seth A. (Tresia) Lee; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Hodges, Lucas S. Lee and Karson Lee; and a special friend, Martha Terry.



A graveside service is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at White Mills Cemetery with Brother Tim Dennis officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to White Mills Christian Church Building Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store