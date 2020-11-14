Geneva Westphal, 66, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



She was born in Joilet, Illinois, to George Padgett and Lillian Logsdon Smith. She was a Cook at Otter Creek Tavern.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Russell Padgett.



Survivors include her two sons, Michael Westphal of Vine Grove and Steven Westphal of Louisville; a daughter, Jessica (James) Mohr of Cecilia; a sister, Joyce Padgett of Radcliff; a brother, Kevin Woodcock of New York; 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Jimmy Sutton officiating.. Burial follows in Meeting Creek Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Because of COVID-19, the family asks all visitors wear a face mask.





