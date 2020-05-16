Genevieve Wathen Monroe, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Genevieve was born Oct. 6, 1931, in St. Louis Missouri, to the late Benjamin and Betty Lou Wathen Romacker.
Genevieve retired as a supervisor with the G.T.E. Phone Company and was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Benjamin C. Blakeman and John Wesley Monroe; and two brothers, Carl and Bo Thomas.
She is survived by two sons, David R. Monroe and Craig Steven Monroe, both of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Susan Rainey (Michael) Nohejl of Florida and Mary Lee Blakeman of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Jeremy S. (Janie) Rainey, Michael S. (Jennifer) Rainey, Brittany Monroe, Katie S. Barnes, Cody L. Blakeman and Jessica P. Monroe; five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a private graveside service Sunday, May 17, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Michael Kast officiating.
William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 17, 2020