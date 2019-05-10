Genrose Phillips Whoberry, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved visiting her friends and watching the show at the Shepherdsville Music Show, quilting and checking in on her friends with daily phone calls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius Owsley and Geneva Pulliam Phillips; a brother, William Owsley Phillips; and two sisters, Mildred Price and Rebecca Yochum.
Survivors include her two sons, William Whoberry and David Whoberry; and a brother, Cornelius Phillips.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Scott Wiggins officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
