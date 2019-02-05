George "Skip" Barnes, 55, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was native of Elizabethtown, where he was a stay-at-home dad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Barnes Sr. and Valasta Barnes; a brother, Thomas Barnes Jr.; and two sisters, Phyllis Carol Rugzie and Della Faye Barnes.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Shannon Barnes; a daughter, Mackenzie Barnes; a stepdaughter, Allison Waddle; two brothers, Vernie Barnes and Eric Barnes; four sisters, Sue Daugherty, Lavon Cundiff, Dianna McClease and Lora Wiseman; two grandchildren, Abigail and Lillian; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at First Church of the Nazarene in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at noon Friday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019