George ‘Skip’ Barnes

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George ‘Skip’ Barnes.

George "Skip" Barnes, 55, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was native of Elizabethtown, where he was a stay-at-home dad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Barnes Sr. and Valasta Barnes; a brother, Thomas Barnes Jr.; and two sisters, Phyllis Carol Rugzie and Della Faye Barnes.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Shannon Barnes; a daughter, Mackenzie Barnes; a stepdaughter, Allison Waddle; two brothers, Vernie Barnes and Eric Barnes; four sisters, Sue Daugherty, Lavon Cundiff, Dianna McClease and Lora Wiseman; two grandchildren, Abigail and Lillian; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at First Church of the Nazarene in Elizabethtown.

Visitation begins at noon Friday at the church.
Funeral Home
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019