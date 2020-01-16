George Albert Baker

Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Obituary
George Albert Baker, 87, of Elizabethtown, went to heaven Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

He was a beloved husband, dad, papaw and great-papaw.

Retired Staff Sgt. Baker was a decorated veteran, having served in the Korean conflict and Vietnam. When he retired, he worked as a carpenter, building many homes throughout the south.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Marie Baker.

Survivors include his three children, Dennis (Michelle) Baker of Upton and Carol (James) Green and James (Rhonda) Baker, all of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy R. (Linda) Baker of Clifton, Tennessee, and Buddy (Mary) Baker; and two sisters, Irine Martin of South Haven, Mississippi, and Mary Estes of Zachary, Louisiana.

The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020
