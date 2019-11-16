George B. Griffith, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Griffith retired after driving a Greyhound bus for 28 years, he then drove a school bus for JCPS for 20 years. He was also an avid University of Kentucky sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Griffith; and his parents, George E. and Irene Griffith.
Survivors include three children, Mike Griffith (Lovine) of Bullitt County, Cindy Cornett (Charlie) of New Haven and Rick Griffith (Teresa) of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Katie Kippes (Devin) of New Hope, Angela Kippes of Mount Washington and Tiffany Coulter of Bullitt County; a brother-in -aw, Steve Dowell of Washington state; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Big Spring Baptist Church.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2019