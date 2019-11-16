George B. Griffith

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Big Springs Baptist Church
Obituary
George B. Griffith, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Griffith retired after driving a Greyhound bus for 28 years, he then drove a school bus for JCPS for 20 years. He was also an avid University of Kentucky sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Griffith; and his parents, George E. and Irene Griffith.

Survivors include three children, Mike Griffith (Lovine) of Bullitt County, Cindy Cornett (Charlie) of New Haven and Rick Griffith (Teresa) of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Katie Kippes (Devin) of New Hope, Angela Kippes of Mount Washington and Tiffany Coulter of Bullitt County; a brother-in -aw, Steve Dowell of Washington state; and a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Big Spring Baptist Church.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2019
