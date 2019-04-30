Send Flowers Obituary





A Meade County native, he was a former sports writer and editor of the Hardin County Enterprise, co-publisher and editor of the Elizabethtown Examiner and editor of the Meade County Messenger before retiring in 1992.



He earned a bachelors degree from Western Kentucky State College and did graduate work at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army just after World War II and was a lifetime member and past commander of American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown. He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Louise Cruse; and his parents, Ernest Wright and Mae Hendrickson Wright.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Wright Farmer (Mike) of Henderson and Sheila Wright of Elizabethtown; and his longtime companion, Diana White.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday followed by burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky., Severns Valley Baptist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice in Henderson.



Published in The News-Enterprise on May 1, 2019

