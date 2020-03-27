George Dennis Boutcher, 77, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was a Marine tank commander in Vietnam. He owned Skilton Construction Company in Louisville and D. Boutcher and Sons Company in Rineyville.
Dennis attended Northside Baptist Church. He was a fierce Christian soldier and a gentle Lamb of God.
He also loved being with his bird dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorena Boutcher; and a brother, Jim Boutcher.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia; two sons, Mark Boutcher (Cathrine) and Lance Boutcher (Paula); three grandchildren, Mark Aaron, Bradley and Logan; a sister, Patricia English (Sonny); and a sister-in-law, Sally Boutcher.
No services are planned.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020