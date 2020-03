George Dennis Boutcher, 77, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.He was a Marine tank commander in Vietnam. He owned Skilton Construction Company in Louisville and D. Boutcher and Sons Company in Rineyville.Dennis attended Northside Baptist Church. He was a fierce Christian soldier and a gentle Lamb of God.He also loved being with his bird dogs.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorena Boutcher; and a brother, Jim Boutcher.Survivors include his wife, Claudia; two sons, Mark Boutcher (Cathrine) and Lance Boutcher (Paula); three grandchildren, Mark Aaron, Bradley and Logan; a sister, Patricia English (Sonny); and a sister-in-law, Sally Boutcher.No services are planned.To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.