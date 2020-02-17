Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Henry Graas Sr.. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

George Henry Graas Sr., 87, joined our Savior in Heaven on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.



George was born July 29, 1932, in Louisville, to the late Mrea Sophia Dick and Charles John Graas.



George worked for Kroger for 20 years before starting his own business in Louisville in 1962 with his wife, Willie Mae Graas. In 1973, George and Willie sold their business and moved to their farm in Hardin County to spend more time with their growing family of four young men.



George and Willie Graas are members of St. John Catholic Church. George Henry Graas Sr. was a man of love and devotion. He fought the good fight and kept the faith.



George was preceded in death by his son, William Lee; a brother and four sisters.



The loved ones left to honor George's memory are his wife of 59 years, Willie Mae Graas; a sister, Alma Roberts; three sons, George Henry Graas Jr., Charles Everett Graas and Joseph Allen Graas; and seven grandchildren, George Henry III, Teresa Noelle, Jesse David, Bethany Christine, Charlee Mrea, Willie Ann and Olivia Jenean Graas.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. John Catholic Church. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



