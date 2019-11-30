George Howard Meadows, 79, of Cecilia died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville.
He was a retired from the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Elane Singleton Meadows; six daughters, Elaine Wallace, Crystal Cathell, Anita Daughterly, Marica Hanner, Amanda Rafferty and Kimberly Meadows; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019