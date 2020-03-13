George Marshall Daniel, 72, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home.
Sgt. Daniel retired from the U.S. Army and was a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mikesell; and a brother, Robert Daniel.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Marilynn Daniel of Radcliff; three children, Brenda (Eric) Sumerauer of Brunswick, Ohio, Teresa (Juan) Cardona of Elizabethtown and David E. (Michael York) Daniel of Louisville; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Art) Daniel; a brother, Billy (Nancy) Daniel; and his fur baby, Spree.
The funeral is at noon Wednesday, March 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Johannesburg Boulware officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020