George was born Feb. 18, 1927, on the family farm between Upton and Sonora. He attended elementary school at the old Sullivan one room school and graduated from Sonora High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 and was stationed in Germany for 18 months.



He was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Sonora.



George was a loving man to his family and would speak to any and everybody he met.



George was a farmer and loved the spring time as he prepared to plant crops and garden for the season. He also worked for 22 years at Dow Corning in Elizabethtown and retired from there.



After George turned 70, he was diagnosed and survived cancer, suffered a heart attack and open heart surgery, hernia operations and blood poisoning in the last 22 years of his life. During this time, he also was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist.



George was one of seven children born to Ray and Lula Cardin. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Katherine Cardin, Naomi Henderson, Ella Ree Durant and Bettie Cardin; and a brother, Hayden Cardin.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beulah Fulkerson Cardin; a son, Neal (Lisa Guttormsen-Cardin); a daughter, Nancy (John) Ankoviak; a granddaughter, Tabitha Ankoviak, and her fiancé, Jonathan Carroll; a grandson, John-John Ankoviak; a stepgrandson, Matt (Kim) Melton; and four great-granddaughters, Taylor-Ann, RyLeigh Marie, Jordyn Hope and Emma Jean; a special niece, Karen Miller; a sister, Eleanor Reed; and many nieces and nephews along with other family and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at First Baptist Church of Sonora with the Rev. Jim Hill officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.



