Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William "Dub" Vance. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 215 North Walnut Street Upton , KY 42784 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Upton to Harvey and Ruth Vance. He was a supervisor at Dow Corning and a, Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and deacon of Upton Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Huberta Vance, Lyda Ray, Beatrice Avery and Linda Jaggers; and a grandson, Jonathan Graig Wilcox.



Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Rebecca Mabe Vance of Upton; a daughter, Teresa (Billy) Wilcox of Upton; a son, Neil (Kim) Vance of Upton; four grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Wilcox, Jared (Ami) Wilcox, Kalena Vance and Clinton Vance; and six great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Piper, Cooper, Charli, Zeke and Lia Cate.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Rev. Rich Lloyd officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

George William "Dub" Vance, 89, of Upton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.He was born in Upton to Harvey and Ruth Vance. He was a supervisor at Dow Corning and a, Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and deacon of Upton Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Huberta Vance, Lyda Ray, Beatrice Avery and Linda Jaggers; and a grandson, Jonathan Graig Wilcox.Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Rebecca Mabe Vance of Upton; a daughter, Teresa (Billy) Wilcox of Upton; a son, Neil (Kim) Vance of Upton; four grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Wilcox, Jared (Ami) Wilcox, Kalena Vance and Clinton Vance; and six great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Piper, Cooper, Charli, Zeke and Lia Cate.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Rev. Rich Lloyd officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close