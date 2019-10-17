George William "Dub" Vance, 89, of Upton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was born in Upton to Harvey and Ruth Vance. He was a supervisor at Dow Corning and a, Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member and deacon of Upton Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Huberta Vance, Lyda Ray, Beatrice Avery and Linda Jaggers; and a grandson, Jonathan Graig Wilcox.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Rebecca Mabe Vance of Upton; a daughter, Teresa (Billy) Wilcox of Upton; a son, Neil (Kim) Vance of Upton; four grandchildren, Eric (Nikki) Wilcox, Jared (Ami) Wilcox, Kalena Vance and Clinton Vance; and six great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Piper, Cooper, Charli, Zeke and Lia Cate.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Rev. Rich Lloyd officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019