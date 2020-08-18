1/1
Georgena “Gigi” Hornback
Georgena "Gigi" Hornback, 63, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was a former employee of Cheddar's restaurant in Elizabethtown.

Georgena was preceded in death by her husband, Raymon Hornback; her parents, George Parker and Elizabeth Carolyn Murray Middleton; a grandson, Austin Heath; and a sister, Sharon Kay Middleton.

She is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Charo of Texas, Karen (Jeremy) Cooper of Hodgenville, Jennifer Hornback of Elizabethtown and Gwendolyn (Brent) Vance of Cecilia; a sister, Sandy Kennedy of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Eric Middleton of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Tony Middleton of Texas; six grandchildren and one on the way.

In keeping with Georgena's wishes, she will be cremated. The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
