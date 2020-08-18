Georgena "Gigi" Hornback, 63, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



She was a former employee of Cheddar's restaurant in Elizabethtown.



Georgena was preceded in death by her husband, Raymon Hornback; her parents, George Parker and Elizabeth Carolyn Murray Middleton; a grandson, Austin Heath; and a sister, Sharon Kay Middleton.



She is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Charo of Texas, Karen (Jeremy) Cooper of Hodgenville, Jennifer Hornback of Elizabethtown and Gwendolyn (Brent) Vance of Cecilia; a sister, Sandy Kennedy of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Eric Middleton of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Tony Middleton of Texas; six grandchildren and one on the way.



In keeping with Georgena's wishes, she will be cremated. The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



