Georgia Mae Kennedy (Black), 78, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.
|
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlean Black.
Survivors include two children, Cindy Watson and her husband, Jody, of Vine Grove and Felix Black of Louisville; two grandchildren, Eddie Clark and Haley Watson; a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Clark; and a sister, Odessa Smoot and her husband, Mason.
A graveside service for Mrs. Kennedy is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff with Brother Ron Hockman officiating.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019