Georgia Margaret Morris, 94, of Lexington and formerly of Hardin County, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Willows at Fritz Farm Nursing Facility in Lexington.



Mrs. Morris was a member of Vine Grove Baptist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington. She also was a member of the Longview Homemakers.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Louis Morris; a son, Michael Morris; and her parents, John and Jane Hager Harper.



Survivors include a daughter, Kay Riggins of Lexington; four grandchildren, Todd Morris and his wife, Diane, of Buffalo, Kim Pope and her husband, Michael, of Nicholasville, Steven Morris and his wife, Jina, of Columbus, South Carolina, and Jennifer Morris of Columbia; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mrs. Morris is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ron Burgess officiating. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.





