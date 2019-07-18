Gerald Glenn Howard, 77, of Cecilia, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and served faithfully in the United States Army for 22 years and in civil service for 20 years. He was an avid bass fisherman and very patriotic. He loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn William Howard; and mother, Vivian Tobin Ott.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Howard Hutchison of Tallahassee, Florida; a son, Gerald Howard of Grafenwoehr, Germany; a sister, Darlene Hondel of Bellview, Florida; three grandchildren, Leah Hutchison, Jessica Mihl and Ramona Howard; two great-grandchildren, Lena Mihl and Simon Mihl; and special nephew, David Howard.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by the graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to the .
